Amy Vachon, other female head coaches to host free virtual coaching clinic for women

UMaine women's basketball coach Amy Vachon, and some of the other women's and girls basketball coaches from the state, are holding a virtual coaching clinic for women. The idea started when Amy was recently on a podcast and found out only 20 percent of the state's girls varsity coaches are women. The free clinic is June 14th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Email Amy (Amy.Vachon@maine.edu) if you're interested....