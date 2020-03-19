America East and Maine make statements men's basketball players may have been exposed to Coronavirus

America East statement: "The health and safety of our fans and communities is paramount. Out of an abundance of caution, we, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium of which we are a member, are notifying the public that we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19. The America East has directly communicated with its membership, including the two institutions listed below:

One or both of these persons were on the floor for the following games:

Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal

Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) - Horizon League Tournament semifinal

Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round

Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal

We continue to adhere to the guidance issued by the CDC and federal and state governments in these unprecedented times and we encourage our fans to do the same."

The Collegiate Officiating Consortium represents Division I institutions from the America East Conference, Big Ten Conference, Horizon League, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Summit League, providing oversight of men’s basketball officiating operations for 65 Division I institutions in 22 states."

Statement from UMaine: "The University of Maine is aware that two officials who were on the floor for the UMaine men's basketball quarterfinal playoff game at Vermont have tested positive for COVID-19. We are working with our student-athletes and staff to ensure their safety. All members of the traveling party are self-isolating through March 21; the date which marks 14 days from possible exposure. At this time, no student-athletes or staff who traveled to the quarterfinal game have reported any symptoms."