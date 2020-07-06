Alternative Baseball Organzation featured on ESPN wants a team in Bangor

Back in 2016, Taylor Duncan, a young man on the autism spectrum from Georgia, started the Alternative Baseball Organization, a developmental baseball program for teens and adults with special needs.

Since then, Taylor and the organization have been featured on ESPN, and have put together more than 35 teams across eighteen states.

And now, Taylor wants to start a ball club in Bangor.

Alternative baseball offers a true, typical team experience to help develop social skills for later in life.

"When we're given the opportunity to show what we can do, and to be the best we can possibly be, instead of having to constantly face that same social stigma and perception, the sky is the limit as to what can be accomplished," Duncan said. "Look out COVID-19, here comes Alternative Baseball's movement to power through perceptions. And guess what, Bangor, Maine? We want to start there next! We need that coach-manager, now. Sign up today!"

Taylor says he knows Stephen King is a big baseball fan and thinks it's pretty cool that the author lives here in Bangor, and hopes to meet him someday to talk baseball.

To sign up to manage or play, or for information on volunteering with the Alternative baseball organization, go to alternativebaseball.org