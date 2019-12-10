WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - The Alfond Youth Center unveiling two new aspects officially today.
They recently added a new 10-thousand foot space with an indoor track, fitness center, and spin studio for all ages to stay active. But the big announcement is its Unified Champion Club. It's partnered with Special Olympics for adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in sports. Also they've built a place of inclusion to allow everyone to participate in sport and have a space to grow...
Alfond Youth Center adds new huge indoor space, Unified Champion Club
WATERVILLE, MAINE (WABI) - The Alfond Youth Center unveiling two new aspects officially today.