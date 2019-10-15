Airport travel shop to close

The company that owns a business at Bangor International Airport will not be renewing its contract.

Airport Director, Tony Caruso, says Bangor News & Gifts will close at the end of the year.

It's been a staple at the airport.

Caruso says in the next few weeks, the airport will request bids from those who may want to operate and manage a new store in its spot.

Bangor News & Gifts carries travel items and gifts as well as magazines and books.

Caruso explained, "To not have them in the airport is obviously going to be a significant change. What we want to do is make sure at least the traveling public is still assured there will be service for them going forward."

Caruso says they'll work on a transition plan and hopefully have a new concession in place by the start of the new year.