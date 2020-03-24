2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games Postponed, Hall Shares Thoughts

The International Olympic Committee has officially postponed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The games were to start at the end of July.

"In order to safeguard the athletes, and the health of everyone involved in the olympic games, we have to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic games 2020 to the year of 2021," says IOC President Thomas Bach, "with the aim to have it there at the latest there in summertime 21."

The coronavirus has cancelled training for athletes all over the world. Lewiston's Isaiah Harris and Casco's Kate Hall both hoped to qualify for the summer games. Both Mainers were hoping the Olympics would be postponed due to the circumstances.

"Hard to hear considering all the work I've put in and how excited i was," says Olympic hopeful Kate Hall, "but at the same time, I think it is the right decision, because the health and safety of the athletes and just everyone."

