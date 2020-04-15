Online yoga classes benefiting local animal shelter

If you're looking for a way to stay healthy at home, how about giving yoga a try? Benefits can include stress relief and pain management.

Hannah Horecka owns Quiet Strength Yoga in Ellsworth. She's now teaching classes online through Zoom. She says the response she's received since taking her classes virtual has surpassed expectations.

Quiet Strength Yoga is donating 50% of the profits from online classes to the SPCA of Hancock County. "They're not necessarily an organization you'd think about being affected by a pandemic," says Hannah. "I wanted to do what I could to help them out."

Benefits of yoga can include stress relief and pain management, and it doesn't take much space to practice. All of these elements make yoga a good option for those who want to stay active during Gov. Mills' Stay Healthy at Home mandate.

Yoga might be intimidating for those who have never tried it, but Hannah says it's an activity for everybody. She suggests making sure you pick the right class and find a teacher who's style is compatible with you. "You don't need to be flexible to do yoga," Hannah says. "That's the point of yoga, is to help you build that flexibility and build that that strength."

Hannah joined the TV5 Morning News to teach techniques such as poses for when you wake up, moves that ease back and shoulder pain, and breathing techniques to relieve stress.

You can find Hannah at www.QuietStrengthYoga.com, or at "Quiet Strength Yoga" on Facebook.