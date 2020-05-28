State Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee to meet Friday

The Legislature's Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee is set to meet Friday.

On the agenda is the impact of the COVID-19 economic shock.

They'll be looking at strategies for the current fiscal year and the impact the pandemic is having on on essential government services and functions that are covered with taxpayer money.

Lawmakers say they will be working together to make sure Mainers are supported through this time.

They say the meeting will be broadcast over the legislature's audio system.