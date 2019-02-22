Bangor City Council to discuss ordinance about backyard chickens

Bangor City Council is holding a special workshop next week to consider two topics...one focusing on chickens.

An ordinance to let folks in certain residential areas keep domestic chickens will be discussed Tuesday.

This isn't the first time council has tackled this topic, but they'd like to hear from any residents that may have concerns.

"Councilors are certainly looking for people to come and speak, ask questions, give their feedback, both sides of the issue," said Public Information Coordinator, Zeth Lundy.

The special workshop will take place inside City Council Chambers at 5:15pm Tuesday.

If you can't attend, the workshop will be broadcast live on the City of Bangor Facebook page.