Ice cream shop helping pets in need

Helping pets in need, one ice cream at a time.

This year, buying a sweet treat from the Belfast Dairy Queen will help pet owners feed their furry loved ones.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, DQ is donating 100 percent of their pup cup sales during the entire year to the Waldo County Pet Food Pantry.

Pup cups are a dish of vanilla ice cream for dogs.

They say this is one of a number of ways DQ is saying thank you this year.

"It's actually really exciting that we're in a position to give back to the community."

"It's wonderful. It's wonderful. And honestly we couldn't do it without the support from the community of people and businesses alike."

"The support from the community has been overwhelming. Absolutely overwhelming."

The Waldo County Pet Food Pantry is open every third Saturday each month at the VFW Post on Field Street in Belfast.

They help pet owners and veteran farm owners meet their animals needs.

You can find them on Facebook for more info.