NEXT TO NORMAL is, in the words of The New York Times, "much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical." Centering upon the stop/start life of a bipolar mother as she rides the sharp edge between coping and insanity, and delving into themes about prescription drug abuse, suicide, grief and the breakdown of an American family, Next to Normal is a remarkable, thrilling powerhouse of a musical. This emotional tour de force that gets under your skin features provocative lyrics and an electrifying score that includes more than 30 original songs. Just how far will two parents go to keep themselves sane and their family's world intact?

Next to Normal was nominated for 11 Tony Awards when it opened and was awarded 3 for Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. In addition, it also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, becoming just the eighth musical in history to do so.

Tickets for Next to Normal are $20 General Admission, $35 VIP Patron of the Arts

Next to Normal will be performed August 16 – 24 at The Keith Anderson Community House, 19 Bennoch Rd., Orono

The box office can be reached at (207) 356-6501 Monday– Fridays from 10 am -6 p.m. and till two hours before performances. Tickets and additional information are available online at www.stcmaine.org

Please note: This production contains strong adult language and themes.

Some Theatre Company

Bangor | Maine, 04401

207-356-6501

