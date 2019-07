A Waldo man is accused of stabbing another man early Thursday morning at a home on Old County Road.

28-year-old Sean Sullivan is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

Authorities say staff at the Waldo County General Hospital called deputies around 5 a.m. to say a 26-year-old man had come in with stab wounds.

Sullivan was later arrested.

The victim was transferred to a Bangor hospital.

No word on his condition.