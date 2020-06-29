Corrections Commissioner says Long Creek coronavirus testing almost complete

Staff and residents at Long Creek Youth Development Center are undergoing universal COVID-19 testing after an offender tested positive last week.

The Commissioner of the Department of Corrections says a 16-year-old girl who was released Friday got tested and that came back positive a day later.

Commissioner Randall Liberty says testing is about 80% complete for the facility - which houses 35 offenders and 187 staff.

As a precaution, Long Creek will increase the use of personal protective equipment and medical monitoring of all on campus.

Currently, no other staff or clients are showing any symptoms.