Maine author kicks off Bangor Public Library summer reading program

Imagine your story.

That was the first installment of the Bangor Public Library's summer reading program that kicked off on Monday.

Children's book author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen invited participants into his studio - virtually, of course.

The event was held through zoom and shown on Facebook Live.

Van Dusen gave a tour of his workspace, read his newest book "If I Built a School" and answered kids' questions.

We asked him what it's like to connect to kids and people of all ages through his books.

Chris Van Dusen, Author, Illustrator, said, "When it comes out and I get emails from kids and reviews start coming in and people are enjoying the stories and the illustrations, it's so rewarding. It kind of feels like it's making a difference. I'm not sure it is but it feels like that. It's a very good feeling."

Van Dusen even gave a drawing tutorial of his favorite illustration, Dee the dog.

Kids asked him all sorts of questions about his books.

He even revealed there is another book in the works.

You can visit the Bangor Public Library on Facebook to view the video.