Bangor Humane Society celebrates 150 years with dog wash for furry friends

There’s no better way to celebrate 150 years, than with a splash and furry friends.

The Bangor Humane Society hosted their annual Dog Wash in celebration of their 150th year.

The first 50 people to bring their dogs for a wash received tickets for puppy Sundays, perfect for the sunny weather.

Proceeds for the event go towards the Paws on Parade event coming September 28.

“We have some alumni that are here, that’s really great,” says Stacey Coventry, Dir. of development and public relations. “We love our adoptive community. That’s really the rewarding part of what we do, putting them in homes, but it’s even more rewarding when we get to see them thriving in their new homes. And that people remember that we are a part of their beginning story. So when people come to support us through Paws or events like this and to celebrate, we love seeing our alumni return.”

If you’re thinking of getting your own furry friend or want to learn more about their upcoming events, visit bangorhumane.org.

