HUD provides relief to organizations that provide support to homeless individuals

More than $670,000 was awarded to organizations that provide help to Maine's homeless population.

It's all thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Senator Susan Collins is the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee.

Senator Collins says homeless are among those who are most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

The money will be given out to 5 organizations in our state.

Kennebec Behavioral Health will receive $43,479.

Maine State Housing Authority will receive $409,983.

New Beginnings Inc. will receive $164,339.

OHI will receive $37,261.

Tedford Housing will receive $16,283.