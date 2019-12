An Aroostook County man has been charged in connection with a Caribou man's overdose death.

Police say 22-year-old Hans Jenson of Perham was arrested for aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death.

We're told the victim was a Caribou man who died from a lethal overdose of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine in November.

Jenson is being held at the Aroostook County Jail where he awaits arraignment.