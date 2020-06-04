Dr. Shah shares story of Maine woman born during pandemic century ago who died of COVID-19

In his daily briefing, Dr. Shah paid tribute to a woman in Cumberland County in her hundreds who passed away with COVID-19.

He says she was born during that last pandemic in 1918.

We're told she was one of 6 siblings and that when she was born her mother was so sick that she had to live with her aunt for a while.

She grew up to become a nurse who served in World War II and at one point was the head of nurses for the State of Maine in Augusta.

She ended up living in Aroostook County for many years before moving to Southern Maine to care for her sister.

We're told that sister was her roommate when she passed away.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said, "I thank the family of this woman for sharing 100 years of stories of her life with us, but I also recognize that I've got people in my own family whose stories are just as incredible. So one of the things that I ask everyone to do and that I am going to do is call those elderly folks across the country that you know in order to help them share their stories with you and I hope in so doing I hope that we can try to stem this epidemic of loneliness from occurring during this time of pandemic."

Dr. Shah says it important to remember that every single COVID-19 number is a person and everyone has a story.