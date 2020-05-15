Orono artist takes talents online to teach all

Anyone can draw.

An Orono artist promises this is true.

She's been helping people of all ages create masterpieces in person for quite some time.

Now, she's doing it virtually.

Valerie Wallace has taken to Facebook and YouTube to give folks a daily dose of creativity.

Since March 20th, she's held a free drawing lesson on Facebook live through her page, Valerie Wallace Fine Arts.

She breaks each drawing down step-by-step for people to follow along.

Valerie teaches all ages, from three to 93, and wants to keep that going.

Valerie says being able to do this from home with help from her daughter has been rewarding.

Especially because she's there for people every day.

"I know some of the people are seniors who used to come to my painting classes, and I'm pretty sure they're alone. It's like they're hanging out with me, and it doesn't have to be me, but it's somebody. It's like, they can count on one o'clock. I love it. It makes me feel healthy," Valerie Wallace, artist, Valerie Wallace Fine Arts, explained.

Parents and kids love her classes, too.

She encourages anyone to join her at one o'clock each day.

All of the videos are also on YouTube.

She loves getting pictures of finished pieces, too.

Valerie says don't worry about not having supplies.

A pencil and paper will do.