The Zonta Club of Bangor will hold it's 36th Annual Marketplace Holiday Craft Fair on the weekend on November 16 and 17 at the Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson Street.

Natalie Bouthot of the Zonta Club was a special guest during TV5 Morning News on Friday. She sat with Joy Hollowell to outline what lies ahead and what patrons can expect over the two days.

For more information contact Kaneen Eaton at 949-5653.