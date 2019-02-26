Zonta Club of Bangor to mark 100 year anniversary with International Women's Day Celebration

We were joined in studio by Bonnie Haghkerdar, President of the Zonta Club of Bangor on Tuesday morning to promote International Women's Day and all the activities scheduled by her organization to mark the occasion.

Her organization will be hosting a luncheon on March eighth as art of its International Women's Day Celebration.

The entity is also celebrating its 100TH anniversary of a leading arm for empowering women throughout the world, through advocacy and service.

They also offer local scholarships of $2500 each to places like Bangor Homeless Shelter, Y.M.C.A, Sarah House, Bangor Area Recovery Network, Rape Response Services, Bangor School Department Lunch Program, Girls Scout of America, Hope Rising, a residential program for women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation.

For more information...Call 981-8199, and for donations send to Zonta Club of Bangor P.O. Bangor, Maine 04401.