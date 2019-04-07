Zonta Club of Bangor hosts bingo fundraiser

A local club hosted a basket bingo Sunday for members of the community

Zonta Club of Bangor is dedicated to empowering women through service and advocacy.

The all-women club does numerous fundraisers throughout the year with all the profits going directly back to the community.

The basket bingo is one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

They also had raffles, food and door prizes to win.

"I think it is very important for women to support women and I mean of all ages, from little tikes to senior citizens. We go through many many things. We have not always had the privileges that the male population has had so this is what we need to do is get out there and say you do have a chance to grow and develop and we want you to appear in the utmost beauty."

Zonta Club of Bangor has over thirty members and are celebrating their 90th year as a club in the Bangor region.

