Zonta Club of Bangor holds Basket Bingo at the Penobscot Conservation Club in Brewer

The Zonta Women's Club of Bangor will be having their Annual Longaberger Basket Bingo on Sunday April 7th at the Penobscot Conservation Club in Brewer.

Sandra Munn and Nathalie Bouthot of the Zonta Club were special guests during our TV5 morning news on Wednesday.

They outlined plans for the day and how patrons can access tickets for a chance to win the amazing prizes that will be up for grabs on the weekend.

