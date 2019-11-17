Zonta Club hosts annual holiday marketplace

Local artists got a chance to sell their work in Brewer Sunday.

It was all part of the Zonta Club's annual holiday marketplace.

The market had a variety of vendors, a silent auction for several gift baskets, and a chance to win some door prizes.

All proceeds went towards groups that advocate for women's rights and well-being, both locally and around the world.

"It helps everybody,” says Bonnie Haghkerdar, president of the Zonta Club of Bangor. “One hundred percent of the money this club raises, we donate to or partner with other organizations to help them with their needs."

This was the Zonta Club's thirty-sixth annual marketplace and its 90th year of service.

They hope to keep helping the community for years to come.

