Zimmerman Memorial Fitness Challenge held at UMaine

The annual Zimmerman Memorial Fitness Challenge was held at U-Maine today.

The challenge involves a variety of physical activities including pack runs, pull-ups and mud crawls.

It was started in 20-11 to honor and remember Lieutenant James Zimmerman, a UMaine Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, graduate from Houlton, who was killed in action in 20-10 in Afghanistan.

All proceeds go towards the first Lieutenant James Zimmerman Memorial NROTC Award.

"This event is more important than jus the UMaine students and UMaine faculty. It is a memorial event for the entire community around and we have a saying in the military for people still stuck down range that they're gone but not forgotten and that is only capable when we put our time in here to actually have events like this."

More than one hundred-fifty people participated.