Youth vaping doubles in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control says the use of e-cigarettes among high school students has almost doubled since 2017, according to the results of a new survey. The agency released its 2019 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey on Friday. The results show that 28.7% of Maine high school students report they are currently using e-cigarettes. That means they've used e-cigarettes at least once in the past 30 days.

The figure is an increase from 15.3% in 2017. The Maine CDC said those figures line up with recent data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey.