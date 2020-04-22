Youth-led organization in Maine to hold Earth Day webinar

Maine Climate Strikes, a youth-led organization tied to US Climate Strikes dedicated to achieving climate justice through youth empowerment.

They’re hosting a three-day, Earth Day webinar in place of what would have been a physical strike Wednesday.

Wednesday was the first day of the webinar, dedicated to discussing the overlap between COVID-19 and the climate crisis.

Day two will be having another webinar about fossil fuel divestment, and on Friday there will be a virtual candidate’s forum with several Maine Senate candidates from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We need to retrofit people’s homes so they can stay warm, they’re not emitting as much, they’re not paying as much," said Emma Sawyer, of Maine Climate Strikes. "We need to revamp our public transportation. You know, it is important for people to be thinking about their own day-to-day behaviors.”

The webinar is hosted by youth all across the state.

