The annual event will be held at the Hudson Town Office from 4:30 to 8:30am on October 26th.

There will be classic breakfast foods, and several gift baskets will be raffled.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Hudson Veteran Memorial Park. Tickets are 5 dollars for adults and 3 dollars for kids under 16 years old.

If you would like to purchase tickets you can go to the Hudson Veteran Memorial Park Facebook page or call 299-4463.