Youth Prison-Female Inmates Agency to propose housing female inmates at youth prison

The Maine Department of Corrections is proposing allowing female prisoners to be housed at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The Bangor Daily News reports Corrections Commissioner Randy Liberty and Deputy Commissioner Ryan Thornell recently said doing so could fill empty space at the youth prison and better serve female prisoners. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has proposed legislation allowing the shift.

Maine's adult female prison population has ballooned to roughly 225.

Meanwhile, Long Creek has capacity for 163 but currently houses 45 teens.

A committee of lawmakers and stakeholders are set to re-examine Long Creek's future and make recommendations to the Mills' administration.

Associate Commissioner of Juvenile Services Colin O'Neill said the department plans to move a handful of incarcerated teens into a secure residential facility on Long Creek's property.