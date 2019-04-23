Youth Day of Action on climate change held at the State House

Hundreds of students came out to the State House Tuesday for a Youth Day of Action.

It was focused on bringing attention to climate change and advocating for climate policy.

A number of kids from around the state spoke on why they think action is needed.

"Because if the Earth disappears then we do too because we only have one Earth," said Fiddlehead School of Arts and Sciences student Nica Walter.

"Someone has to do it because if no one does the world is just going to get too polluted," said Fiddlehead student Owen Tlumac.

"We have to take care of our Earth because otherwise, like what they said, it's going to disappear and we're going to disappear and the animals are going to disappear and everything is just going to be gone," said Fiddlehead student Lucy Collins.

Speeches were also given by Governor Mills and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine.