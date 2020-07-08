Young woman to plead guilty to lesser charge in 2017 death of Bucksport toddler

A Bucksport woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge Thursday.

22-year-old Savannah Smith has reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to manslaughter instead of murder.

Smith had originally pleaded not guilty for the death of Khloe Hawksley in 2017.

According to police Smith was dating Khloe's father when she was killed.

The child died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Smith is expected to appear in an Ellsworth courtroom Thursday morning.

Prosecutors have not released details of the plea agreement but say sentencing will likely follow the guilty plea.