Young skiers from around the state race down Hermon Mountain

The Penobscot Valley Ski Club brought young racers from all over the state together today.

It was for the Chip Cochrane Youth Alpine race, where athletes as young as seven to fifteen raced down Hermon Mountain to see who could get the fastest time.

Competitors say the race is not only a great way to stay active, but befriend fellow athletes.

"In the winter, there's not a lot of outdoor sports because it's too cold, but this one keeps you active. It's fun," says Jacqueline James, a competitor.”

"I feel like it's a fun time because you get to other people, like how I met you," says Nora Emerson, another competitor.

To learn more about the Penobscot Valley Ski Club, go to pvskiclub.org.

