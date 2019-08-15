Young musicians perform at local nursing home

A recent Bangor High School Graduate started a musical group this summer not only to do what she loves, but to bring joy to others.

Charli Robinson rounded up some of her friends to play for local nursing homes around the state.

We saw them jamming out Thursday at Winterberry Heights in Bangor.

The group played all different kinds of music including a few fan favorites like "Sweet Caroline" and "Let It Be."

Charli says seeing the happiness and emotion it brings to others makes it all worth it.

Conductor Charli Robinson, said, "I saw a need for young people to interact with older people especially through music, which is something that everyone loves. I'm really glad I did this and especially with the people I work with. They're so wonderful and they all care as much as I do which is so great."

Penny Pauliks, Winterberry Heights Administrator, said, "Charli has enriched the lives of our seniors, which is what we always hope for every single day. That was the thing that warmed my heart that young people are actually expressing care for seniors because that's the future of tomorrow."

Charli says she's on her way to New York next week to study conducting.

She hopes others will take this as an opportunity to continue what she started.