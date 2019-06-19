Young men learn what it takes to work in government at 72nd Dirigo Boys State

200 of Maine's brightest young men are attending American Legion Boys State in Waterville this week.

They're learning the governmental process.

Some are a bit surprised by how difficult a job in government really is.

Nick Cohen and Zachary Weeks are acting as Senate President and Speaker of this House this week at Dirigo Boys State.

Weeks says, "We're working on parliamentary procedure right now to get the kinks out and everything."

In its 72nd session, the program teaches rising seniors the process of municipal and state government.

Lucas Wright was voted in as Governor of Dirigo by his peers.

Wright says, "I have the ability to sign in laws. I have the ability to veto laws and essentially I am, the buck stops here. I am the last person a bill sees and I oversee all the other branches as well. It is a lot of responsibility."

The young men have exactly one week to form a governmental body, present legislation and vote on it, a shortened version of a typical legislative session.

But none the less challenging.

Wright says, "I didn't expect it to be this much work. I always thought politicians should be a part time job but now I realize it's not a part time job. It's challenged me in a way I've never been challenged before and it grows me as a person."

Matthew LeClair, Asst. Director of Dirigo Boys State says, "The main goal of this is to go back and have them be an educated voter and understand the process around voting. And, if they have issues, know the process to go create the L.D. or who to go to in their town to raise awareness and raise issues so that way they can make change in the world."

Many graduates of Boys State go on to pursue political careers of their own.

Wright says, "Why would you want to be a Governor, why would you want to be a representative. Honestly it's a very tough job. You have to realize the motivations for doing it. It's not for yourself, it's to serve and give back to the people."