Young girls try fencing with Down East School of Fencing

Students from the Down East School of Fencing helped young girls learn a few techniques today in Bucksport.

It was part of the "Sisterhood of the Sword", put together by the students as a way of encouraging friendship and teaching about the sport.

Girls between the ages of six to fourteen, and a few adults too, got to learn all about the various styles and the long history of fencing and even got a chance to practice dueling themselves.

The instructors hope that it will encourage girls to go into a more traditionally male-dominated sport.

"I'm the only girl, well, there's a few, but not many in my fencing area,” says Hope Bowden, an instructor. “Most of the time I come to lessons and it's just me and twelve other guys, which is kind of like "That's sad." so I thought, "Hey, why not just try to get more girls into fencing?"

To learn more, visit the Down East School of Fencing's Facebook page.

