Young citizens show their thanks to Bangor police officers

It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. We went to Vine Street School in Bangor where dozens of young citizens showed their thanks to several officers in a really special way.

Bangor Police Officer Jermaine Walker, said, "I cannot put an exact word on the feeling that we get."

Most will agree, being a police officer is not an easy job on most days, so a day like this is extra special.

The Principal of Vine Street School in Bangor said, "It's important to thank the people who do so much for us."

That's exactly what they're doing here at Vine Street School. The students have been working hard to show these Bangor Police officers how much they mean to them.

"We all wrote a constructed response on why the police are important. I think they're important to help keep people safe."

"We made their duck of Justice."

"Each group decided how they wanted to do that. Through song, through a card, through art. High fives. We saw all sorts of different representations of it, but it was all what the kids wanted to do to show their appreciation," Principal Silk said.

Their appreciation for playing an important role in the community and as resource officers here at their school.

Officer Walker said, "The most important thing I do is I build a relationship with the kids. I think it's so important that they understand that we're here to help."

It's safe to say these kids definitely understand and are grateful for all the officers do for them.

Principal Silk, explained, "They work with the kids on a lot of things. They mentor kids. They talk to them, and they help them to make healthy and safe decisions. So the kids really wanted to pay them back and thank them in a special way."

"Thank you for helping us be brave."

Walker added, "To be thanked....you know...it's priceless."