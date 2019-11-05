Young citizens practice their civic duty

There was a heated election in Hampden on Tuesday.

It was a tight race, but the voters made a tough decision as part of their civic duty.

The Highland Pre-school Bears all showed up to the polls.

They were tasked with picking their favorite Teddy Graham flavor.

Like responsible citizens, the students got to do the research.

They tried all of their options so they could make an informed choice.

Teachers at the school tell us it's not only an adorable election, but it's also a great learning opportunity.

Kim Ross, Teacher at Highland Pre-School, said, "It's so cute to watch them stand there and try each one and really think about it. It's an important lesson to learn very early on and doing in it in a way that can really understand and comprehend.

"It's Election Day!"

"I voted!"

They do this every year, and we're told chocolate is usually the winner.

The results are in, and the Sugar Bears voted for the incumbent, chocolate.

There was an upset in the Teddy Bear class where cinnamon eked out a win.

We're not sure if they'll be calling for a recount.