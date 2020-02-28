Young artists from Lincoln recognized for their work

Some artists from Lincoln were recognized at the State House Friday for their work.

And they're all young students.

The Maine Department of Education honored students from Mattanawcook Junior High School at the Maine Visual and Performing Arts Showcase Friday morning.

The program included a musical performance by the Grade Four Chorus.

Each student was individually recognized for a piece of artwork they created.

More than 40 pieces are on display throughout the education department.

Jason Anderson of the Department of Education says, "To have all of these students have this opportunity to grow up in such an arts rich state, even in some geographically remote parts of our state there's still some really wonderful art things happening. And just a chance to bring kids from all around the state here to experience this is really really cool."

Their creative works will remain on display until June.

After that, students from Ellsworth High School will be honored with a similar showcase.