Young Orrington girl continues her misson to "save all the kitties"

It's going to be hot out tomorrow and many of Orrington's Old Home Week Endless yardsalers are going to need something to cool them off.

How about a refreshing glass of lemonade?

McKenna Labrie is once again raising money to help save all the kitties.

She's selling pink and yellow lemonade at her home on Pleasant Hill Lane in Orrington.

All the money she raises is donated to the Forgotten Felines of Maine who provide assistance to cat owners and helping save stray cats.

McKenna started her stand four years ago after hearing about a cat named Mowgli.

She says, "He has three legs because his legs were twisted and they found him in a barn."

She helped raise money for his expensive surgery through her lemonade stand.

Since then, she's kept it up raising about $10,000 in the past four years.

If you're looking for a way to beat the heat, McKenna will be at her stand from eight until one Saturday serving up a smile.

You can even meet her best friend Mowgli the cat who has sat with her every year since she helped save him.