You could win $500 with a big holiday lights display in Carmel

Are you a resident of Carmel? Is the outside of your house all lit up with Christmas lights?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you might want to enter Carmel Church of Restoration's "I Light Up for Christmas Contest."

A $500 prize will be given to the top decorated house.

We stopped by Ina and Robert Jarvis' home Thursday night to see how they decked the halls for the contest.

Robert spent several days setting everything up.

"We were thinking about doing this for a few years. We decided to start it this year. We want to do things that bring families back together and people love Christmas lights it’s fun. It’s fun to get in the car with your family and drive around and see them," said Pastor, Tammy Noyes.

Ina Jarvis, Carmel resident, said, "It's the most wonderful time of the year for us. There are a lot of people who have a really hard time at this time of year and if we can put a smile on someone’s face as they go by and see the decorations it’s worth it."

Entries must be in by noon Friday.

Judging starts at 6 Friday.

If you're interested in entering the contest, head to this Facebook Page- Carmel Church of Restoration.

The winner will be announced Saturday on their Facebook Page.

Here is the link to their page:

https://www.facebook.com/Carmel-Church-of-Restoration-347878242776581/