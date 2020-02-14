You can ice fish for free across Maine this weekend

This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend across the state.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife offers two free fishing weekends a year.

This weekend, any person may fish without a license. The only exceptions are people whose licenses have been suspended or revoked.

There are plenty of ice fishing opportunities across the state this weekend.

More than 30 ice fishing derbies are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Tap here for a complete list.

The second free fishing weekend of the year is May 30-31.