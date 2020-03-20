York native blasting into space without fanfare amid COVID-19 concerns

The coronavirus is even taking it toll on space launches.

NASA astronaut and York native Chris Cassidy won't have any guests at his take off on April 9th.

He's saying goodbye to his wife today so she can head back to Houston amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassidy will spend six and a half months on the International Space Station. He'll meet up with fellow Mainer Jessica Meir whose been in space since September.

Cassidy is also dealing with a late crew switch. He'll spend 6 1/2 months on the International Space Station with two Russians assigned just a month ago. One of the original cosmonauts suffered an eye injury.

