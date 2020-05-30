York County GOP lawmakers, business owners voice frustration over reopening plans

Four Republican Maine lawmakers met with a large group of frustrated York County business owners.

They are upset with Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening plan.

The group gathered outside Mike’s Clam Shack in Wells saying Mills’ decision earlier this week not to allow restaurants in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties to reopen on June 1 to dine-in service as previously planned left them blindsided.

Some offered an ultimatum to the governor.

"We've come to the conclusion that we want to give the governor till 15 of June to make a decision to let us open, or we wanna take it upon ourselves, and we're gonna open a restaurant to the public," restaurant owner Richard Varano said.

Restaurant owners are upset because they had already ordered food in anticipation of reopening.