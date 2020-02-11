Group leading effort to restore vaccine exemptions claims misleading ads from opponents

The group leading the effort to restore non-medical exemptions to the state's vaccine law claims the other side has released misleading ads.

A spokeswoman for Yes on 1 says the No on 1 campaign has promoted themselves as a grassroots organization that has not received funding from "Big Pharma".

She says the No on 1 campaign recently admitted they have received hundreds of thousands from various vaccine manufacturers.

Leaders of Yes on 1 are looking to rally additional support before Mainers vote next month on whether to keep or repeal the law.

"If you believe in controlling what goes into your own body, then you are a yes on one voter. If you believe in protecting our state from being bought and sold by Big Pharma, you are a yes on one voter. If you believe in an education system for all, where discrimination has no place, then you are a yes on one voter," said Cara Sacks, Campaign Manager for Yes on 1.

Governor Mills signed the bill last May to eliminate religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccines.

An ad by Maine Street Solutions began airing Monday featuring two pediatricians who want to keep the law.

The issue will be on the statewide ballot March 3rd.