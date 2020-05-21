Yearly swim to support LifeFlight of Maine is going virtual

A yearly swim to support LifeFlght of Maine is going virtual.

The Islesboro Crossing is the biggest fundraiser for LifeFlight and it will look quite different this year but organizers hope it will reach even more people than before.

The Islesboro Crossing is a summer tradition that usually takes swimmers from Northport to the island community of Islesboro.

This year with safety in mind organizers are asking anyone in the country who'd like to participate to swim or paddle across a body of water of their choice.

"LifeFlight connects critically ill people from across the state to the care that they need. We want to try and connect the corners of the state with all of these individual crossings," said Melissa Arndt, Director of Communications of LifeFlight of Manie.

"Because it takes place over a two week period, there's also more opportunity than just once," said Lynn Hempen, who has participated in prior and is taking part this year with her husband, Scott Nelson and a team.

Hempen has been a support paddler for her husband, Scott in the past.

Scott is an avid swimmer and has been a swimmer in the crossing in Islesboro for several years.

This year they are only asking participants to pay to register and there is no fundraising minimum.

They are asking for people to not swim to Islesboro as their community deals with these uncertain times.

More information about the virtual crossing can be found at islesborocrossing.org.