Yarmouth Clam Festival canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

This year’s Yarmouth Clam Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced Friday.

The annual festival was scheduled to be held July 17-19.

“Based on the high degree of uncertainty about what the coming months will hold; and after consulting Town officials and local community groups; and in the best interest of the general public, our volunteers, vendors, and the nonprofit groups that are involved, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this summer’s 55th Annual Clam Festival,” organizers said in a statement.

Organizers said the festival supports more than 180 businesses and 30 nonprofit groups.

“We strongly encourage our many fans, supporters and community to find ways to continue to support these wonderful organizations and businesses in the months ahead,” organizers said.

The festival is scheduled to return in 2021.