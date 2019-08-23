Yard sale to benefit Sarah's House

A big yard sale in Bangor Saturday.

The 7th annual Better Homes and Gardens yard sale runs from 8 to 3 on Union Street.

All proceeds benefit Sarah's House, which provides lodging to cancer patients traveling to the Bangor area for treatment.

"Sarah's house started October 1st of 2014 so we're coming up on our 5th anniversary. We're a hospitality house so people that travel 30 miles or more for their treatments at cancer care or for appointments in the greater Bangor area can come and stay with us and find a place that's clean, comfortable and affordable and meet other people that are going through the same journey." Says Delores Landry, Executive Director at Sarah's House.

There will also be a raffle held during the sale.

For more information on this organization, visit sarahshouse.org.