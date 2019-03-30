Yard sale benefits Brewer High School Outdoor Education

A yard sale in Brewer Saturday helped an outdoor program at Brewer High School.

It was held by students in Outdoor Education.

The program teaches students to love the outdoors by enjoying different kinds of activities, rather than playing traditional sports.

The Brewer High School cafeteria was filled with everything from outdoor equipment to furniture.

We're told this is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the group.

"Every year we do this. It's an annual event so, every year at this time we set up our yard sale, and around mother's day we will have posters out so if you ever want to come down, it's a really good cause," said Brewer High School Senior, Dillan Lee.All the money raised today will go towards their future adventures.

For more information on Brewer Outdoor Education on Facebook.