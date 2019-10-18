Yacht used by several presidents to be restored by Belfast company

A boat that once served as a yacht for American presidents is scheduled to arrive in Belfast on Monday.

The 104 foot "Sequoia" was on its way from Maryland but had to wait out the storm in Connecticut.

The yacht was built in 1925 and available to presidents from Herbert Hoover to Jimmy Carter.

John F. Kennedy's 46th birthday party was held on board.

The yacht is atop a barge because it's not currently seaworthy.

French & Webb in Belfast will work on restoring the famous vessel, a project that will take several years.

It's scheduled to arrive in the harbor around 1 Monday afternoon with a public welcoming speech slated for 3:30.

The yacht will be wrapped for the winter and kept in a barn with a wall of windows so visitors can watch the progress of the rebuild.