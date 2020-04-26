YWCA sets up fund to help single mothers

The YWCA in MDI has set up a fund to help single mothers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The "Benni Fund" is named after the YWCA's long-time executive director Benita McMullen, who passed away in early March.

The new fund is supported mostly through private donations and is for single mothers who are either out of work or can't work because they have to stay home with their kids.

In just a short time, the Benni Fund has already raised ten thousand dollars.

"It is because of the work she did here. Benni, for thirty-nine years- was well known here for all of the good work she did for women who were just having a tough time. She did everything she could to give them a leg-up."

To make a donation to the Benni Fund, visit ywcamdi.org.